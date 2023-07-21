Tim Wilkerson Hopeful To Continue Positive Trend In Seattle

Tim Wilkerson aims to make a significant impact at this year’s Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals. As the driver of the SCAG Power Equipment/Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Mustang, Wilkerson has his sights set on a Wally this weekend.

Having claimed victory three times at the Northwest Nationals (2009, 2010, and 2011) and securing the No. 1 qualifier position in 2011, Wilkerson’s affinity for this track is undeniable. Returning with his trademark determination, he is ready to build upon his past successes and deliver a show-stopping performance this year.

Last year’s Northwest Nationals saw Wilkerson in a fierce battle, making it to the quarterfinals after defeating Cruz Pederegon in round one. However, his run was cut short by the legendary John Force in round two. Undeterred by the challenge, Wilkerson is eager to surpass last year’s performance and elevate his game to new heights this time around.

Reflecting on the recent race in Denver, where he qualified eighth but faced a first-round exit, Wilkerson’s drive to succeed has only intensified.

Adding to the excitement, Rottler Manufacturing will be recognized as an associate partner on Wilkerson’s Mustang during the weekend’s event. The recognition is in celebration of their remarkable 100-year anniversary, making this partnership a noteworthy aspect of the upcoming race.

In anticipation of the event, Tim Wilkerson remarked, “Really looking forward to having a better showing at these last two races of the Western Swing after Denver. We had a great car last weekend but ended up pulling the tires loose first round, so we need to overcome that heading into Seattle. I usually have a pretty good car in Seattle and Sonoma, so hopefully that trend will continue this year.”

Despite the challenges posed by testing new clutch discs, Wilkerson remains optimistic. He knows that overcoming these hurdles is all part of the game, and he has full faith in his team’s ability to find the perfect setup for the race. As the season’s midpoint approaches, he believes his performance is on a promising upward trajectory.

