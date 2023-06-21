Tim Wilkerson Has Sights Set On Winning In Front Of Summit Racing Equipment Home Crowd

In the world of drag racing, Tim Wilkerson, driver of the SCAG Power Equipment/Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Mustang, is no stranger to success. With a dedicated following and a career packed with impressive accomplishments, Wilkerson is gearing up for the highly anticipated Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. This event holds a special significance for Wilkerson, as it allows him to race in front of the Summit Racing Equipment home crowd.

Wilkerson’s history at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals is nothing short of impressive. He clinched the event championship in 2010 and finished as the runner-up in 2012. However, last year’s event didn’t go as planned, with Wilkerson making an early exit in the first round. But that’s all in the past, as the determined driver is eager to redeem himself and put on a show for his supporters.

The recent event in Bristol saw Wilkerson’s SCAG/LRS Ford Mustang qualify in an impressive sixth position. He advanced to the quarterfinals, defeating Dale Creasy Jr. in the first round. Unfortunately, his journey came to an end after a hard-fought battle against Chad Green in the second round. Wilkerson’s performance this season has been strong overall, with one win and one runner-up finish in eight races so far.

A standout moment for Wilkerson this year was his victory at the Route 66 NHRA Nationals in Joliet, Illinois. This monumental win marked his 23rd career triumph in the Funny Car category and his first since joining forces with JCM Racing as part of Maynard Wilkerson Racing. Throughout his racing career, Wilkerson has enjoyed unwavering support from Summit Racing Equipment, an Ohio-based company.

To celebrate his ongoing partnership with Summit Racing Equipment, Wilkerson will be attending a special driver meet-and-greet and car show at the company’s Ohio retail store in Tallmadge. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m., giving fans a chance to get up close and personal with the drag racing icon.

Looking ahead to the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Wilkerson is fueled by his recent victory and eager to continue his success.

“Really excited to get to Norwalk after winning our first race of the year for Summit in our SCAG/LRS Ford at Joliet;” Tim Wilkerson said. “I had a couple of early exits at Epping and Bristol that I’m not real happy about so, looking for some revenge and some payback, and hopefully we can get that done this weekend. Had a great year there in Norwalk in 2010 when I won that race, and we’re pretty excited about getting back there for all of the Summit folks.”

