Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tim Wilkerson Excited for Busy, Fun Weekend at Home Track in St. Louis

Published

Veteran driver Tim Wilkerson, helming the SCAG Power Equipment/Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Mustang, is ready to compete in the NHRA Midwest Nationals, aiming to boost his standing from the seventh spot in the Countdown to the Championship ranking. With an illustrious history at the Midwest Nationals, including a championship in 2008, two-time runner-up in 2005 and 2018, and two-time No. 1 qualifier in 1998 and 2008, Wilkerson is returning to World Wide Technology Raceway with the aim to clinch another significant victory.

In the 2022 NHRA Midwest Nationals, Wilkerson showcased a sturdy performance qualifying eighth and advancing to the Quarterfinals. His consistent competitiveness was further demonstrated at the Carolina Nationals, where he also qualified seventh and reached the quarterfinals, marking an encouraging trend as he approaches the upcoming challenge.

With the 2023 season unfolding favorably – 17 races, two wins, and one runner-up finish under his belt – Tim is looking forward to capitalizing on the momentum. A lifelong resident of Springfield, Ill., Wilkerson has always considered the World Wide Technology Raceway his home turf, bringing an added layer of enthusiasm and local support to his quest.

Wilkerson, making his 15th Countdown appearance, initiated the playoffs from the No. 8 seed. Post advancing to the quarterfinals at the first two of six Countdown events in Reading, Pa., and Charlotte, he has climbed up to the seventh position, illustrating a positive trajectory as he gears up for the intense competition ahead.

Reflecting on the bustling schedule leading up to the race weekend, Wilkerson shares, “A lot going on at St. Louis. I’ve got a media day on Wednesday, and then a press conference on Thursday, and Friday we’ve got one run of qualifying. On Saturday and Sunday, I’ve got a big group in hospitality with Dick Levi and his whole group. It’ll be Mr. Levi’s last big hospitality event, so that’ll be a lot of fun, and then of course we have got our SCAG dealers and distributors, so it’ll be a busy but exciting weekend.”

The NHRA Midwest Nationals is more than a race for Tim Wilkerson; it’s a blend of hard-fought competition, home-ground camaraderie, and the relentless spirit of a seasoned driver. 

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.