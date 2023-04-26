Connect with us

News

Tim Wilkerson: “Everything is Starting to Come Together”

Published

Tim Wilkerson, driver of the SCAG Power Equipment/Okuma Ford Mustang, is looking forward to the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway, where he has won two events and claimed one No. 1 qualifier. Wilkerson is coming off a runner-up finish at the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals and hopes to carry that momentum into this weekend’s race.

Wilkerson is a former event champion at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, having won in 2016. He is also a two-time event champion at zMAX Dragway and has qualified No. 1 once. This weekend’s race marks his 575th event entered.

Okuma will make its first of five appearances as a major associate partner on Wilkerson’s car during the Charlotte 1 event. Okuma America Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte. “We’re excited to have Okuma on board for this event and for the next four events,” said Wilkerson. “It’s great to have a local company supporting us.”

Wilkerson raced to a runner-up finish at the most recent event on tour, the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals, to reach the final round for the 50th time in his career. “Our SCAG/Okuma Funny Car is running better, and everything is starting to seem like it’s going to come together,” said Wilkerson. “So hopefully, we’ll get to another final round this weekend, and maybe bring this one home.”

Wilkerson has competed in 574 races, earning 22 wins and 20 No. 1 qualifiers. He is optimistic about his team’s chances at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals and is hoping to continue his recent success.

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals is an important event for Wilkerson, and he is looking forward to the challenge. “Looking forward to another race in Charlotte,” said Wilkerson. “With any luck, we can carry some of that momentum from the Vegas four-wides where we ended up making it to the finals.” The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals will take place from April 28-30, 2023, at zMAX Dragway.

