Tim Wilkerson Driving for Redemption at Texas FallNationals

Tim Wilkerson, renowned driver of the SCAG Power Equipment/Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Mustang, is ready for his return at the prestigious Texas NHRA FallNationals.

Wilkerson’s career highlights at the Texas Motorplex include his 2008 win and two no. 1 qualifiers (2007, 2010). During last year’s event, he qualified in the eighth spot and marked a commendable quarterfinal finish by overcoming Chad Green in E1, but met his match against Matt Hagan in E2.

Wilkerson is coming of a first-round exit at the Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. It was Ron Capps who forced Wilkerson out of competition. However, the Funny Car driver is ready to bounce back.

Wilkerson shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “Looking forward to getting back to the track at Dallas. It’s always a fun week there with all of the special events that they have, and I need to get some redemption from my first-round loss at St. Louis. Ron (Capps) and I had the best race of the day that Sunday, and unfortunately, it came at a price of us getting beat first round.”

With the Countdown to the Championship Ranking placing him at 7th with a difference of 194 points, Wilkerson is fueled with determination. The racing community and fans alike are buzzing with anticipation for what promises to be another iconic appearance by Tim Wilkerson at the Texas NHRA FallNationals.