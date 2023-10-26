Tim Wilkerson Charges into the NHRA Nevada Nationals, Eyes Championship Points and Victory at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Veteran Funny Car driver Tim Wilkerson, pilot of the SCAG Power Equipment/Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Mustang, is ready to make a significant impact at the upcoming NHRA Nevada Nationals, event 20 in the 21-race series and the pivotal fifth countdown event. The stage is set at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from October 27-29, where Wilkerson is geared up to capitalize on his recent momentum and past successes at the venue.

Wilkerson, currently 8th in the championship standings and trailing by 225 points, is no stranger to the pressure and competition that characterizes the Las Vegas track. His remarkable journey includes clinching the event champion title in the Spring race of 2008, a runner-up finish in 2022’s Spring race, and a sterling performance as the No. 1 qualifier in the 2019 Spring race.

Reflecting on last year’s NHRA Nevada Nationals, Wilkerson overcame a seventh-place qualification to reach the first round, though his journey was halted by Chad Green. However, the seasoned driver’s recent exploit in Dallas showcased his relentless determination, securing a semifinal berth after formidable contests that saw victories over Alexis DeJoria and Bob Tasca before a narrow defeat by Matt Hagan.

The 2023 season has been eventful for Wilkerson, witnessing him compete in 19 races, achieving two wins and one runner-up finish. With the stakes higher than ever, the SCAG/LRS team recognizes the NHRA Nevada Nationals as a golden opportunity to accumulate crucial championship points.

Fans are in for a treat with Wilkerson participating in the NHRA Nevada Nationals Fanfest driver autograph session at the Fremont Street Experience, Thursday from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. This fan interaction underscores the thrilling atmosphere surrounding the weekend’s race festivities.

Quoting Wilkerson: “We’ve only got two races left in the Countdown and I’m pretty excited about how my car’s been running as of late. Not to mention, we were runner-up at the Spring race in Vegas earlier this year, so we’ve got some good momentum heading into this weekend. Our SCAG/LRS Ford has been quick and consistent. I’ve lost a lot of really close races at these last three events, so hopefully, this will be our time when we can bring home the Wally and really start racking up points for the season’s end.”