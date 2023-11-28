Tickets on Sale Now for Drag Illustrated ‘After Hours’ Party Featuring Brandi Cyrus

Tickets are now on sale for Drag Illustrated After Hours powered by Racers Club, a must-attend party hosted by Drag Illustrated during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show week. With Brandi Cyrus headlining as the DJ, DI After Hours will take over INVY Nightclub in Indianapolis on Thursday, Dec. 7.

“I’m thrilled to announce our eighth annual DI After Hours at Club INVY in downtown Indianapolis, marking another incredible year of hosting a must-attend event,” said J.T. Hudson, VP of business development & client relations, Drag Illustrated. “This year’s party promises an unforgettable experience with the talented Brandi Cyrus taking the stage as our DJ. Partnering with Racers Club and El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company adds an extra layer of excitement.

“As the event has become a PRI staple, I’m genuinely looking forward to welcoming attendees for a night of networking and celebration,” Hudson added. “Our gratitude extends to everyone who has made this journey with us, and we can’t wait to make this eight-year milestone one to remember and to hear the war stories told on the showroom floor the following day at PRI!”

DI After Hours has become a destination event within the PRI Show week, bringing together show attendees from all corners of the drag racing world.

For the first time in the party’s history, a celebrity DJ will entertain guests on the INVY Nightclub stage. Brandi Cyrus, known for her multifaceted career in acting, modeling, singing, and fashion influencing, has also made a mark in the DJing scene. With a substantial Instagram following of over 1.1 million, she showcases her diverse talents as a world-class DJ, regularly performing at renowned venues such as HQ2 in Atlantic City, Zouk in Las Vegas, and Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. Cyrus has DJed events like the Sundance Film Festival, Super Bowl LII, and South by Southwest, solidifying her presence in the high-profile entertainment circuit.

Racers Club, an innovative apparel brand founded by DI Founder Wes Buck, will serve as the presenting sponsor of the party. El Bandido Yankee Tequila recently signed on as the Official Tequila of DI After Hours powered by Racers Club.

Tickets are available for $30 through INVY Nightclub.

INVY Nightclub is located at 225 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN, 46625.