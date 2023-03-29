Tickets on Sale Friday for Stampede of Speed Events

The return of the Stampede of Speed, a ten-day festival of music, drag racing and amazing fan experiences in advance of the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals, was officially announced today with the release of the special event schedule on www.stampedeofspeed.com. Tickets for one of the biggest motorsports events in the country go on sale this Friday, March 31, for the mega-event hosted at Texas Motorplex, the multi-use facility located just 35 minutes from Dallas and Fort Worth, which will feature non-racing activities, concerts, educational, media and business events for fans and sponsors from across the country.

“We are continuing to expand the entertainment value and economic impact of the Stampede of Speed and thanks to the support from Waxahachie and Ellis County over ten days we will host some of the most exciting racing and entertainment events in North Texas,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “We will be unveiling new events, a major country concert line-up, fan contests and additional elements making the third annual Stampede of Speed even bigger than last year. Our goal is to continue to welcome visitors to the great state of Texas and introduce them to our facility, the NHRA playoffs and high-quality family-friendly events.”

The Stampede of Speed event calendar will once again feature ticketed and non-ticketed events leading up to the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals. Fans can visit www.stampedeofspeed.com for more information.

Highlights of the Stampede of Speed include:

Friday, October 6 – High Noon Cattle Drive

In a true Texas tradition cowboys will drive over a dozen head of cattle along with special guests through downtown Waxahachie and around the historic courthouse to kick off the Stampede of Speed.

Friday, October 6 – Scott Palmer Nitro Side Show (7p-10p)

This ticketed event will feature some of the wildest race cars on the planet as they try and set speed records and breathe fire as they roar down the track. The pits will be open for fans to get up close and personal with some of the most exotic race cars on the planet. The eye-opening, pulse pounding evening of racing will ramp up the excitement level for the week and will also be the catalyst for the second annual “Race to Feed” Food Drive to benefit food banks in Ennis and Waxahachie.

Saturday, October 7 – Stars Over Texas Music Fest

This two-day country music festival will kick off the weekend filling the sky with great tunes and nostalgia. Between acts the track will host a special match race to entertain fans. The show will end with a massive firework display.

Sunday, October 8 – Stars Over Texas Music Fest

The second day of the festival will feature Jambo’s BBQ contest and music as the theme of the day with some of the best grill masters showing off their tasty delicacies paired with some refreshing cold beer from Metroplex area breweries. Bull Riding will fire up the crowd leading into a full slate of country stars that will be announced on April 14 to entertain the crowd from the late afternoon into the evening. Between acts the conclusion of the match race will lead to a special lantern release to cap off this magical event.

Monday, October 9 – Celebrity Media Race and Texas Fall Nationals Fan Warm-Up

Media personalities and a variety of local celebrities will take to the track during this invitation-only event designed to give VIPS a unique experience. In the afternoon 500 fans will have the chance to drive their car or truck down the track as part of the Texas Fall Nationals Fan Warm-up to benefit the Drive to Feed with proceeds benefiting the Ennis and Waxahachie food banks.

Tuesday, October 10 – 3rd annual NHRA Texas Stampede of Speed Shootout

Racing action will be the theme of the day as competitors from across the region race in the Stampede of Speed Shootout featuring Top Sportsman, Top Dragster and a host of other high-performance racers. Door-slammers and dragsters will battle it out with a winner take all Shootout to end the day.

Wednesday, October 11 – NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Pro Invitational (10a – 5p)

Champions’ Dinner with After Party on the Lawn (6p – 10p)

See many of the pro teams including Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycles make test laps in advance of the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals. The stars of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will be on-site preparing for the fourth race of the NHRA Countdown. This open schedule test session is a chance for curious motorsports fans to get a taste of the high-speed excitement that will play out Friday-Sunday.

Join the 2022 Texas Fall Nationals champions Justin Ashley, Ron Capps, Erica Enders and Hector Arana Jr. in a high-end dinner and celebration event in the Champions’ Club. The event will include cocktail happy hour, plated dinner the champions selected, photos and autographs, Q&A session, and special surprise for all attendees.

Thursday, October 12 – JEGS All-Stars at NHRA Texas Fall Nationals

Texas Fall Nationals sportsman qualifying (9a – 6p)

Fan Fest in downtown Waxahachie (6p – 9p)

For the first time ever the JEGS All-Stars will compete at Texas Motorplex featuring the best sportsman racers from across the country battling for racing supremacy. Additionally, sportsman racing action continues at Texas Motorplex as the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals officially begins.

The wildly popular and free Fan Fest event will begin in downtown Waxahachie highlighting race cars, interactive games, live music and family fun. A massive driver autograph session will be the highlight of the evening.

Friday, October 13 – Friday Night Live at Texas Motorplex

For the fourth year in a row Friday Night Live will turn the traditional qualifying schedule on its head as music, exhibition runs and a special guest DJ will surround the Friday night NHRA pro qualifiers as they try and run to the top of their respective categories at speeds over 330 mph in under four seconds. The night will conclude with a free after-party on the starting line.

Saturday, October 14 – Final Qualifying for NHRA Texas Fall Nationals

The last day for teams and drivers from across the country to make the highly competitive sixteen car fields will conclude on Saturday. Teams will only have two chances to make the show or be relegated to spectator status so tension will be high and the competition jumps to a new level as teams vying to be one of the lucky 16. The event will also feature A Kid Again hospitality and the popular DRAW Auction.

Sunday, October 15 – NHRA Texas Fall Nationals Race Day

Following a massive opening ceremony the top drag racers from around the country will be racing to get one step closer to a world championship at the only playoff race in the state of Texas. Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be on the line as well as the chance for racing immortality. The pits as always will be open for fans to mix and mingle with the racers throughout the day. At the conclusion of the event fans are welcome to join the winner’s circle celebration on the starting line.