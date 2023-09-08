Connect with us

News

Tickets on Sale for the Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park

Published

After high demand, tickets to the Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout, the high-stakes, big-money race featuring the stars of Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock, are now on sale. The inaugural event is set for February 8-10, 2024, at one of the nation’s premier drag racing facilities, Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida.

“The Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout is set to change the drag racing landscape. In just a few months, the elite drivers and top teams will converge on the iconic Bradenton Motorsports Park, vying for a share of the unprecedented $1.3 million purse,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated Founder and PRO Superstar Shootout promoter. “This is an event that no enthusiast should miss. The buzz and excitement around this race are palpable, and we anticipate fans from across the U.S. and worldwide will join us to witness history. The countdown to February 8th, 2024, has begun.”

Fans can opt for day passes or full event credentials, which provide access for all three days of the event. Motorhome parking and camping options are also available for those looking to make the most of this unforgettable weekend.

“We are beyond excited for tickets to go on sale for this event,” said Victor Alvarez, Bradenton Motorsports Park Track Owner. “This event is a dream come true for all of us here at BMP, and we are excited to share it with our fans!”

The Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout is bringing the invited list of stars, like Steve Torrence, Matt Hagan and Erica Enders, in Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock to Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida, to compete for more than $1.3 million. 

Top Fuel and Funny Car will both race for $250,000 to win, and Pro Stock will compete for $125,000 to win, with total payouts exceeding $1.3 million. Invited teams will get four qualifying sessions to attempt to qualify for the eight-car fields in Top Fuel and Funny Car and the 16-car Pro Stock field. 

Random chip draws will determine pairings for eliminations. The Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout will kick off with one qualifying session under the lights on Thursday, February 8. Three more qualifying sessions will take place on Friday, February 9. Eliminations will run on Saturday, February 10.

This event is more than just a race. Fans can also look forward to drag racing’s grassroots categories, electrifying live music performances, and a bustling vendor village.

The Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout is a collaboration with PRO, Drag Illustrated, Bradenton Motorsports Park, and the official livestreaming partner, FloRacing.

To purchase tickets to the Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout, visit https://bit.ly/scagpro

