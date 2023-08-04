Tickets On Sale For Historic NHRA Gatornationals To Open 2024 NHRA Season

After an incredible opening to the season this year, including a massive sellout crowd on Saturday, NHRA officials announced the 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will again open at historic Gainesville Raceway next season, with tickets now on sale for the 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals, which takes place March 7-10, 2024, at the famed facility.

The race in Gainesville has been a legendary weekend for more than five decades and will serve as the season-opener for the second straight season, as fans will be treated to incredible action in all four professional classes (Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle), along with the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout specialty race.

Gainesville Raceway has long been hallowed grounds for NHRA drivers eager to leave their mark at the storied facility in front of what has always been a huge crowd. With tickets on sale for the 2024 event – where the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series champions will also be honored – it will undoubtedly be a weekend no racing fan will want to miss.

“There’s already a lot of excitement and anticipation for next year’s Gatornationals and we are thrilled to begin the 2024 NHRA season in front of another tremendous crowd at Gainesville Raceway,” said NHRA Vice President of Track Management and Operations, Kasey Coler. “It’s always a special weekend in Gainesville and the history and prestige of performing well at the Gatornationals truly makes it a can’t-miss event.”

The rest of the 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

In 2023, Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all picked up victories to open the season. It marked the second straight Gainesville win for Hagan and Tony Stewart Racing, while Salinas, Coughlin and Herrera, the current and dominant points leader in Pro Stock Motorcycle, all won the historic race for the first time.

Along with racing in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, the Gatornationals will also feature the first race of the season in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports and Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown, as well as action in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

The Gatornationals have always been synonymous with record runs and magical moments, including eight victories from Funny Car legend John Force. Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Eddie Krawiec has six wins in Gainesville, while Top Fuel star Tony Schumacher and Pro Stock veteran Greg Anderson both have five wins at the historic race. Back-to-back Funny Car world champ Ron Capps and Robert Hight both have four Gatornationals victories.

Action will start next year with qualifying on Friday and Saturday, along with the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout, leading into eliminations on Sunday as all the NHRA stars will look to open their 2024 season in standout fashion.

To purchase tickets to the 2024 NHRA Gatornationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.