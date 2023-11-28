Tickets on Sale for Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals Presented by PEAK Performance in Chicago

After a triumphant return in 2023, the NHRA will head back to Chicago during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, with tickets now on sale for the 24th annual Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance.

The highly-anticipated race takes place on May 17-19 at Route 66 Raceway, where fans packed the standout facility this season for the NHRA’s first race in the area since 2019. That paved the way for a return in 2024, where fans will be treated to a loaded, adrenaline-filled show from start to finish in all four NHRA professional categories.

The sixth race of the 2024 campaign will include the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout, pitting eight standouts against each other in a one-day shootout, as well as the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle, bringing a wealth of competitive racing to a packed schedule in what will be a huge weekend during the regular season.

“One of the biggest highlights of 2023 was returning to Route 66 Raceway and seeing so many excited race teams, fans and partners. It was a tremendous weekend and we’re excited that success helped set up a return in 2024,” said NHRA Vice President of Track Management & Operations, Kasey Coler. “There are so many thrilling aspects of next year’s race weekend to keep every fan entertained. It’s an incredible facility that has been home to so many great events over the years, and we can’t wait to celebrate another one with our fans next May.”

Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won in Chicago a year ago, with Justin Ashley, Ron Capps and Gaige Herrera claiming Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge victories and Camrie Caruso earning the Pro Stock All-Star Callout win. The race will again be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 and will also feature standouts in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Factory X presented by Holley, Top Fuel Motorcycle and much more.

In Top Fuel, Millican collected his first win in five years at this year’s race. Millican beat Josh Hart in the final round in Chicago, giving him his second win at the facility. Former Top Fuel champ and Chicago native Tony Schumacher leads the category with five wins at Route 66 Raceway. Funny Car veteran and fan favorite Wilkerson powered to his second Chicago win, defeating Capps in the final round. Former Funny Car champ and current Fox Sports analyst Tony Pedregon leads the Funny Car division with four Chicago wins.

Pro Stock standout Glenn impressed fans during his Route 66 Raceway debut when he won the 2023 event over Deric Kramer. Caruso picked up the win in the first Pro Stock All-Star Callout, which had fans entertained on a thrilling Saturday. Herrera dominated 2023 in Pro Stock Motorcycle and Chicago was no different, as he swept the weekend and made several of the quickest runs in class history en route to the win. Former champions Andrew Hines and LE Tonglet have three wins at the track.

In 2024, fans will again be treated to all the thrills and incredible moments that comes with 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph nitro action, as the facility has carved out a storied history over the past 20-plus years. Several major moments have taken place at Route 66, with the next sure to come during the 2024 event in May.

To purchase tickets to the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance on May 17-19 at Route 66 Raceway, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, including the full 2024 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

