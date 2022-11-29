Tickets on Sale for Drag Illustrated ‘After Hours’ Party Powered by VP Racing

Tickets are now on sale for Drag Illustrated After Hours Powered by VP Racing, a party hosted by Drag Illustrated magazine during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show week. DI After Hours Powered by VP Racing will take over INVY Nightclub in Indianapolis on Thursday, Dec. 8.

“Everybody has been asking us when they can get tickets for the party, so we’re excited to finally make them available,” said J.T. Hudson, VP of business development & client relations, Drag Illustrated. “We encourage everyone to get their tickets online so they’re ready to go for the busy PRI Show week. Also, be sure to swing by the DI booth on Thursday to pick up an early access pass!”

Now in its seventh year, DI After Hours Powered by VP Racing has become a must-attend gathering during the PRI Show week, attracting attendees from all corners of the drag racing world.

Tickets are available for $30 through INVY Nightclub. Early access passes can be picked up at the Drag Illustrated booth (booth #1505) starting Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. Early access begins at 8 p.m., while general admission begins at 9 p.m.

INVY Nightclub is located at 225 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN, 46625.