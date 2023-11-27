Tickets on Sale for 70th Anniversary of Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals

The world’s biggest drag race turns 70 in 2024 and tickets are now on sale for the prestigious 70th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, which takes place on the sport’s grandest stage on Aug. 28-Sept. 2 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Loaded with special events, a massive event payout and an illustrious history that spans seven decades, the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals is an event that can’t be missed. Commemorating the 70th anniversary in 2024 will make for an even more memorable weekend, with plenty of special celebrations in store to close out the regular season in the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

Next year’s race will include everything from the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout to the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge and so much more, and it’s an event every competitor wants to win. From qualifying under the lights, to non-stop action from drivers in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and all the superstars in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, the 70th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals will include the very best drag racing has to offer.

“We’re so thrilled to celebrate the 70th running of The Big Go next season and it’s truly going to be a special weekend for everyone involved,” said NHRA Vice President of Track Management & Operations, Kasey Coler. “It’s always been the world’s biggest drag race, but when you hit these exciting numbers like the 70th anniversary, it makes this race even more special. It’s going to be another unbelievable event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and we can’t wait to enjoy it all with our fans, racers, race teams and sponsors on drag racing’s biggest possible stage.”

Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won the 2023 race, with Brown, Capps and Smith winning at The Big Go for the second straight year, as Brown now has five Indy wins across his Top Fuel and Pro Stock Motorcycle career. Hartford picked up his first-ever win at Indy last season and all four professional categories will be in action in 2024. The race will again be broadcast on FOX and Fox Sports 1 and include extensive television coverage throughout the event, and will also feature standouts in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Factory Stock Showdown, Factory X presented by Holley, the Dodge HEMI Challenge and much more.

The weekend also includes the fan-favorite Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout, a can’t-miss specialty race featuring eight top stars in the 11,000-horsepower nitro category. The unique shootout was a thrilling one in 2023, with Robert Hight picking up the victory over eventual Funny Car world champion Matt Hagan in the final round.

The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals has long been a proving ground in the sport, with drag racing’s biggest legends leaving their mark at the sport’s biggest race. In Top Fuel, Tony Schumacher has an incredible 10 wins at Indy, the most among any competitor in the NHRA professional ranks. Funny Car’s John Force, the winningest driver in NHRA history, has five wins, which are the most in class history, while Greg Anderson’s seven Pro Stock victories at The Big Go leads the way among active drivers in the category.

He’ll try to move a step closer to Bob Glidden’s nine Pro Stock wins at Indy in 2024, while the likes of Smith and Eddie Krawiec both have three wins in Pro Stock Motorcycle at the historic event.

To purchase tickets to the 70th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, including the full 2024 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

