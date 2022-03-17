Tickets On Sale For 37th Annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 37th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, which takes place Oct. 13-16 at historic Texas Motorplex and serves as the fourth race in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship.

This race, which has a storied history of nearly four decades, will also serve as the main event of the second annual Stampede of Speed, a multi-day extravaganza that debuted last year to rave reviews. This year’s Stampede of Speed starts the weekend before the Texas NHRA FallNationals, allowing fans to enjoy a multitude of concerts, racing events, festivals and family-friendly entertainment options leading into the highly anticipated Countdown to the Championship event.

ADVERTISEMENT



The race starts with the special “Friday Night Live” event, which includes all the thrills of 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph Top Fuel and Funny Car qualifying under the lights, additional qualifying bonus money, specialty exhibition races and an after-party on the starting line. That leads into final qualifying on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday at one of the fastest tracks on the NHRA circuit, making the Texas NHRA FallNationals a must-see event during the 2022 NHRA season.

“The Stampede of Speed was an amazing event for the state of Texas and this year we already have plans in motion to make the events this year even bigger and better,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “The NHRA FallNationals is the anchor event and one of the most popular NHRA national events on tour. We are proud to be an NHRA Countdown playoff race and have the national interest and attendance for the race. We are three races into the 2022 season and the competition has been unbelievable, so hosting a playoff race again will be a highlight of the season.”

Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won last year’s event, with Capps, Anderson and Smith using that momentum from the late-season playoff win to claim world championships. This year’s race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and serves as the season-finale for Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown and the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series classes, and will also feature standouts in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

Built in 1986, Texas Motorplex boasts an incredible history as the first all-concrete stadium-style drag racing facility, hosting a remarkable number of drag racing milestones and record performances. Last year, Anderson made history with his victory, passing Warren Johnson for the most wins in Pro Stock history, while Brittany Force obliterated track records with an incredible pass of 3.637-seconds at 335.32 mph.

Ashley also picked up a memorable Top Fuel win a year ago to put the finishing touches on a standout second season, while Tony Schumacher, who returned to full-time racing this year, has six career wins at Texas Motorplex. Capps earned his second Dallas win last year in Funny Car, but nobody has ruled Texas Motorplex quite like John Force, who has seven wins at the track. Anderson’s six Dallas wins are the most for any driver in Pro Stock, and Eddie Krawiec’s three wins leads the two-wheeled category at the Texas Motorplex. Smith grabbed his first Dallas win last year.

Additional Stampede of Speed events will be announced in the coming weeks.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.texasmotorplex.com or call 800-MOTORPLEX.

Comments