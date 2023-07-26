Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Three-Time Sonoma Winner J.R. Todd Enters Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals With Confident DHL Toyota Team

Published

J.R. Todd and his DHL Toyota team are on a roll – the team reached at least the semifinals in four of the last five races and is headed to a track on which Todd has multiple wins. The 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series resumes with the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals in Sonoma, California, July 28-30, 2023.

The DHL GR Supra team raced for the win in Seattle last weekend; Tim Wilkerson won the race, but it was another strong showing from Todd and his team. It’s been a good Western swing for the 2018 NHRA Funny Car champion, and now is the time keep it going. 

“This is the time of the year to start rolling and making moves,” Todd said. “I keep saying we’ve got to start going to the later rounds and getting points, gaining on these guys in front of us, and hope they go out early so we can pick up some positions going into the countdown. This is the time of the year to make that happen.

“I have a handful of wins at Sonoma, and we’ve just run well there in the past; it’s one of my favorite places to go on the tour. With the momentum we have going right now, we need to keep it going, hopefully go to another final and finish the deal. Funny Car is so tough right now; it humbles you. Just when you think you have things figured out, you get shown up there in the final. You can’t take things for granted – you just have to keep digging.

“When we make good, consistent runs, it gives Todd and John-O (co-crew chiefs Todd Smith and John Oberhofer) something to go off of and make adjustments. That gives me confidence as a driver, and it gives the guys confidence working on the car. If we keep running like we are now, I feel like a win is coming soon.”

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.