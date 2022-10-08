Connect with us

Three Rounds of Qualifying In The Books at 10th Annual FL2K

Ben Shackelford for KC Photography

The quickest and fastest street cars in Florida and beyond hit the track at Gainesville Raceway Friday for the first three rounds of qualifying at the 10th annual FL2K presented by Brian Crower. Typically held at Bradenton Motorsports Park, the event has had a seamless transition to its temporary venue for 2022 in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

“We’ve seen 7-second Xtreme Front-Wheel Drive cars, we’ve seen 6-second Street Car Shootout cars, and the staging lanes have been packed all day,” said Victor Alvarez, FL2K promoter and owner of Bradenton Motorsports Park. “The track is on kill, the weather is great, and the facility is great. Everything is going as good as it can go. We’re off to a great start.”

Two drivers broke into the 6-second range in Street Car Shootout presented by Motion Raceworks and Real Street Performance, which will break out into four different 16-car fields. Satellite Beach, Florida’s Rick Prospero recorded a 6.729-second pass at 209.56 MPH in his ’90 Mazda RX7 to lead the 16-car Elite field. Will Dugas made the other 6-second pass, a 6.852 at 215.48, in his Viper to sit No. 2, with Garrett Mitchell, better known as “Cleetus McFarland,” taking the No. 3 spot with a 7.065 at 206.83 in his ’86 El Camino.

The provisional low qualifier in Outlaw Stick Shift presented by Grannas Racing and TurboSmart is Jonathan Atkins with a 7.03 at 206.10 in his ’97 Camaro. Jon Rogers is No. 2 after posting a 7.35 at 190.54 in his ’98 Nissan 240. The third spot is held by Marc Podkolvic in his ’94 Civic with a 7.529 at 186.51.

Just two thousandths of a second separate the top two qualifiers in XFWD presented by Precision Turbo and FuelTech, a class made up primarily of Honda Civics. Joel Olivo took the provisional No. 1 spot with a 7.876 at 192.96, closely followed by the 7.878 at 190.92 of Washington’s Bradley Dillon. Nichole Elff made her first-ever 7-second pass, a 7.974 at 192.60, in the opening qualifying session to sit third. 

A pair of 6-second passes also top the qualifying order in Extreme 28s presented by Five Bar Motorsports and RI Automotive, where Clearwater’s Bret LaSala drove his ’13 Mustang to a 6.82 at 208.59. David Farlow in his ’86 Mustang ran a 6.923 at 154.85 for the No. 2 spot, with Travis Akins following in third with a 7.372 at 193.65.

The top three qualifiers in Sport Stick Shift presented by GP1 Racing and Haltech are all Floridians, with Daniel Ramirez, Alex Martinez, and Rafael Cabrera leading the 16-car field. Ramirez ran a 9.169 at 169.44 in his ’92 Civic, Martinez posted a 9.204 at 152.04, and Cabrera ran a 9.407 at 152.04 in his 2JZ-powered ’03 Tacoma.

Marcelo Duran in his ’14 GTR cracked into the 200 MPH range with his 7.26 at 200.95 blast to qualify No. 1 in DCT Extreme presented by Ostar Motorsports and Dodson Motorsport. Chicago’s Jordan Martin is second with a 7.578 at 192.52 in his ’18 Lamborghini Huracan. Jan Buhler’s ’15 GTR ran a 7.713 at 180.84 to end up third.

In DCT Street presented by Pure Drivetrain Solutions and Cicio Performance, Redzo Mujanovic leads the way with an 8.108 at 179.18 in his ’13 GTR. Jason Heffner in his ’17 Audi R8 is second with an 8.168 at 176.90. Miguel Perez rounds out the top 3 with an 8.235 at 184.47 in his ’17 Huracan.

The A90/B58 Shootout presented by P2uned and East Coast Supra saw Michael Botti Jr. take his ’20 Supra to the provisional No. 1 spot with an 8.278 at 159.21. Justin Lazaros qualified No. 2 with an 8.309 at 164.55 in his Massachusetts-based Supra, and Norris Prayounto is third with an 8.478 at 165.19.

Qualifying at FL2K presented by Brian Crower will continue Saturday morning starting with the first session for the index classes at 10:45 a.m., followed by the fourth session for heads-up classes at 1 p.m. The second index session is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., and the heads-up classes will wrap up qualifying at 7 p.m. Eliminations are set for Sunday at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at the gate for $30 per day. Children 12 and under get in free.

Stay tuned to www.RaceBMP.com, www.FL2K.com, and the Bradenton Motorsports Park and FL2K Facebook pages for results and news from FL2K22 presented by Brian Crower, Oct. 6-9, at Gainesville Raceway. Tune in to the official event livestream at FloRacing.com.

 

