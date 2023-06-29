Three IHRA Sportsman Spectaculars Presented By Moser Engineering And FuelTech Scheduled Over The Next Four Weeks

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) is excited to announce three upcoming Sportsman Spectaculars presented by Moser Engineering and FuelTech. These events are to be hosted at three different tracks over the next four weeks.

These Sportsman Spectaculars present an exceptional opportunity for members to qualify for the prestigious IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals. The organization wants to remind all interested racers that IHRA memberships must be current to participate in these qualifying races. With over $275,000 in prizes and payouts at the World Finals, this is a chance you don’t want to miss.

In addition, racers also have the opportunity to compete for the IHRA Summit SuperSeries track points. To be eligible for this, IHRA memberships must be valid by the deadline of July 1.

The Sportsman Spectaculars begin with two exciting events on Saturday, July 15, at the Motor Mile Dragway at Pulaski County Motorsports Park in Virginia and Muncie Dragway in Indiana. The excitement continues one week later on Saturday, July 22, at Quaker City Motorsports Park in Ohio.

Each event is uniquely tailored to the individual track’s programs, providing an unparalleled racing experience. Each event will culminate in the awarding of the distinguished IHRA Ironman trophies and significant cash prizes to the event winners. Entries are available at each track, and IHRA license renewals will be processed on-site.

The IHRA urges racers not to delay past the July 1 membership deadline to avoid missing out on exceptional opportunities such as the IHRA Summit Team Finals. Past participants have hailed these events as some of the most enjoyable of the entire year.

For IHRA membership information, please visit the IHRA membership center or contact our membership coordinator, Heather Roth, at (85) JOIN-IHRA.

