ThisIsBracketRacing Junior to Award 2023 Sponsorship Package to Christmas on the Coast Competitor

ThisIsBracketRacing Junior, a program that ThisIsBracketRacing.com is adding to its popular selection of instructional programs for sportsman drag racing, is proud to support the inaugural Jr. Dragster Christmas on the Coast (Gulfport Dragway, December 16-18).

ThisIsBracketRacing Junior will provide one weekend contestant with a complete 2023 sponsorship package, including:

A yearlong membership to ThisIsBracketRacing Junior

ThisIsBracketRacing Junior Signage for their race car

A custom ThisIsBracketRacing Junior driving jacket

A complete ThisIsBracketRacing Junior apparel package

The top prize will be awarded to the winner of a 4-car “Best Package” runoff, held on the final day of the event. The 4 best packages of Friday and Saturday’s events will each earn $200 cash courtesy of ThisIsBracketRacing Junior, and runoff for the overall prize. The 4 winners will include the best Fri/Sat packages in:

6-9 year old

10-12 year old

13 & up

Plus, the next best total package, regardless of age group

Look for more information about ThisIsBracketRacing Junior soon, as ThisIsBracketRacing.com plans to launch the new Junior Dragster community in December.

Learn more about the inaugural Junior Dragster Christmas on the Coast at https://www.facebook.com/BTEKingoftheCoastDragRacingSeriesAtGulfportDragway