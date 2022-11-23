Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

ThisIsBracketRacing Junior to Award 2023 Sponsorship Package to Christmas on the Coast Competitor

Published

ThisIsBracketRacing Junior, a program that ThisIsBracketRacing.com is adding to its popular selection of instructional programs for sportsman drag racing, is proud to support the inaugural Jr. Dragster Christmas on the Coast (Gulfport Dragway, December 16-18).

ThisIsBracketRacing Junior will provide one weekend contestant with a complete 2023 sponsorship package, including:

  • A yearlong membership to ThisIsBracketRacing Junior

  • ThisIsBracketRacing Junior Signage for their race car

  • A custom ThisIsBracketRacing Junior driving jacket

  • A complete ThisIsBracketRacing Junior apparel package

The top prize will be awarded to the winner of a 4-car “Best Package” runoff, held on the final day of the event. The 4 best packages of Friday and Saturday’s events will each earn $200 cash courtesy of ThisIsBracketRacing Junior, and runoff for the overall prize. The 4 winners will include the best Fri/Sat packages in:

  • 6-9 year old

  • 10-12 year old

  • 13 & up

  • Plus, the next best total package, regardless of age group

Look for more information about ThisIsBracketRacing Junior soon, as ThisIsBracketRacing.com plans to launch the new Junior Dragster community in December.

Learn more about the inaugural Junior Dragster Christmas on the Coast at https://www.facebook.com/BTEKingoftheCoastDragRacingSeriesAtGulfportDragway

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.