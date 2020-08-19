ThisIsBracketRacing Introduces ‘Driver Series’ National Points Program

ThisIsBracketRacing is proud to introduce a unique new series designed to reward racers for success at their own home track! The ThisIsBracketRacing Driver’s Series will commence in August 2020 at select facilities and crown a pair of 2020 national champions. The goal is to grow the program into a truly nationwide series in 2021 and beyond.

The Driver Series allows sportsman bracket racers a chance to compete against each other, on a higher platform, without the need to travel large distances. In essence, this is the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series for local bracket racers without the large commitment. The premise of this points series is that points are gained from specific race dates at each participating track. Driver’s earn points at their selected track only (there is no need for participating drivers to travel to multiple facilities).

Starting August 22, the series will be contested at five tracks through the close of the 2020 season: Muncie Dragway, Mid Michigan Motorplex, Bremerton Raceway, National Trail Raceway, and Beech Bend Raceway Park. Each facility will dictate four of their regularly scheduled events that will count toward Driver’s Series points.

The series consists of two classes: top and bottom bulb. The entry fee is $50 per class (each class, top and bottom, is a separate entry fee for racers who choose to participate in both). The entry fee is a one time payment and separate from your entry fee at the track. The 2020 champion in each category will receive a minimum of $2,500, guaranteed. If either class features more than 50 entries, the prize will be expanded to pay 100% of the entry revenue. If, for example there are 100 competitors in the program, the champion will receive $5,000!

In addition to the championship purse, if the championship driver is a current ThisIsBracketRacing ELITE member, that driver will earn an additional $1,000 bonus from ThisIsBracketRacing!

For more information, visit: thisisbracketracing.com/driverseries

