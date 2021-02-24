ThisIsBracketRacing.com Driver Series National Championship Program Expands to 18 Tracks for 2021

ThisIsBracketRacing is proud to announce the expansion of its popular Driver Series, first introduced in mid-2020 and contested at a handful of race tracks across the country. The series is designed to reward racers for local accomplishment by competing on a national scale without the need to leave their home track. The ThisIsBracketRacing Driver’s Series will crown national champions in both the Box and No Box categories. 2021 national champions will each receive $10,000 courtesy of ThisIsBracketRacing.com.

Lane Cavar (Top Bulb) and Kip Poole (Bottom Bulb) were crowned inaugural champions of the Driver Series in 2020, and will no doubt look to defend their crown as the series expands to include 18 host tracks in 2021.

Host facilities for the 2021 ThisIsBracketRacing.com Driver Series include Ardmore Dragway (Ardmore, OK), Beech Bend Raceway Park (Bowling Green, KY), Big Country Raceway (Abilene, TX), Bremerton Raceway (Bremerton, WA), Cedar Falls Motorsports Park (Cedar Falls, IA), Grand Bend Motorplex (Grand Bend, On), Greer Dragway (Greer, SC), Immokalee Regional Raceway (Immokalee, FL), Lebanon Valley Dragway (Lebanon, NY), Luskville Dragway (Luskville, QC), Mid-Michigan Motorplex (Stanton, MI), Mo-Kan Dragway (Ashbury, MO), Muncie Dragway (Muncie, IN), National Trail Raceway (Columbus, OH), Numidia Dragway (Numidia, PA), Onawa Dragway (Onawa, IA), South Georgia Motorsports Park (Valdosta, GA), Summit Motorsports Park (Norwalk, OH), Tucson Dragway (Tucson, AZ) Virginia Motorsports Park (Dinwiddie, VA), Woodburn Dragstrip (Woodburn, OR), and WWT Raceway (Madison, IL).

Each facility has selected 8 of their regularly scheduled events at which drivers can earn points toward Driver Series championships. Racers will earn points at their best 6 finishes among those 8 events (the schedule for each facility will include rain dates for make-up events if necessary).

The series consists of two classes: top and bottom bulb. The entry fee is $50 per class (each class, top and bottom, is a separate entry fee for racers who choose to participate in both). The entry fee is a one-time payment and separate from your entry fee at the track. The 2021 champion in each category will receive $10,000, guaranteed.

In addition to the championship purse, if the championship driver is a current ThisIsBracketRacing ELITE member, that driver will earn an additional $2,500 bonus from ThisIsBracketRacing.

Look for additional information soon on thisisbracketracing.com as more prizes and incentives are added well beyond the national championship windfall. For more details and to sign up for points at your track, visit: thisisbracketracing.com/driverseries

