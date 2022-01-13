Products
Thermo-Tec’s Header Manifold Blanket Provides Heat Retention for Exhaust Headers and Manifolds
The new Header Manifold Blanket from Thermo-Tec provides excellent heat retention for exhaust headers and manifolds. This flexible heat shield simply clips into place on the upper portion of the header. The fabric side of the material should be facing the heat source and can withstand direct heat up to 1000 degrees Fahrenheit. The aluminized side, facing away, can handle radiant heat up to 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, offers protection from abrasion and harmful liquid spills.
The Header Manifold Blanket is available in two sizes: (2) 20 inch by 24 inch blankets for V6 and V8 applications, and (1) 36 inch by 40 inch blanket for straight 6 and 4 cylinder engines.
For more info, visit www.ThermoTec.com.
