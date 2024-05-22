The WSB | Ep.344 | There’s no gambling at Bushwood sir. Not so fast Judge!!

This week on Drag Illustrated’s: The Wes Buck Show, we dive into the hot topic of gambling potentially being allowed in the NHRA. We’ll explore the wide-ranging effects this could have on the sport, from changes in fan engagement to the necessary regulations and safeguards that would need to be implemented. We’ll also be speaking with Rex Simmermaker from Winlight Bets and Elon Werner of Bracket Bonanza, who will share their insights on this game-changing development. Join us for an in-depth discussion on how gambling could reshape the landscape of NHRA racing and sports in general. Don’t miss this comprehensive analysis of a pivotal development in drag racing!

Each week on The Wes Buck Show, the Drag Illustrated team, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter, bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines from a packed weekend of drag racing.

Don’t miss out on the action and conversation – hit SUBSCRIBE for the latest in drag racing: @dragillustrated

Grab your MERCH here: https://dragillustrated.store

Stay connected with The Wes Buck Show: @thewesbuckshow @dragillustrated

RACERSCLUB MERCH: http://www.racers.club

Want to sponsor the show? Contact us: [email protected]

#dragracing #wesbuck #dragillustrated #NHRA #PDRA #NoPrep #Streetoutlaws #NoPrepKings #Promod #MWDRS #topfuel #funnycar #prostock #radialracing #NPK #WDRA #dragrace #DI #WBS #WesBuckShow #WSOPM #WorldSeriesOfProMod #Brandenton #MMPS #FloRacing #FloDragRacing #Stroud #RedLineOil #RacersClub #racers.club #NHRAFinals #ProStock #NoPrepKingsDallas #WorldStreetNationals #Episode344

This story was originally published on May 22, 2024.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.