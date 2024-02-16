Wharton Automotive Group Acquires Competition Clutch

Paul Lee of Wharton Automotive Group, Inc (WAG) acquires top sport compact single disc clutch line of Competition Clutch Inc. from previous owner Chris Jewell. Competition Clutch is the leader in the sport compact clutch and flywheel market and will be a tremendous addition to WAG’s continuous expansion in the high-performance automotive driveline market. Effective immediately, Competition Clutch will be based out of McLeod Racing’s manufacturing plant in Anaheim, CA.

Competition Clutch has been a staple in the sport compact world since its inception. From stock replacements to full race twin disc and triple disc clutches, Competition Clutch is the go-to brand and will be a one-stop-shop for sport compact clutch kits, flywheels, and accessories.

Paul Lee has a vision for the Wharton Automotive Group, and that is to be the leader and “go-to” company for all his customers’ high-performance driveline needs. Unlike other competitors in the driveline segment of the automotive aftermarket, Lee seeks to find the highest quality products, customer service, and leading technology to provide for its driveline customers.

“I’m extremely excited to announce this important acquisition to the WAG family of high-performance driveline companies,” said Paul Lee. “The Competition Clutch name and high-quality products have been number one in the sport compact world for years. We will continue to grow this brand and build on what Chris Jewell has built. The sport compact market is large with a loyal following and dedicated participants. I’m excited to service their driveline needs.”

With full inventory, exceptional customer service, and the best quality in sport compact, Competition Clutch is now part of the Wharton Automotive Group, the most expansive drivetrain component product mix in the industry. WAG includes McLeod Racing, FTI Converters & Transmissions, FTI Performance Parts, Powertrain Technologies, Silver Sport Transmissions, and now Competition Clutch.

To place an order, call 1-800-809-6598 or send an email to info@mcleodracing.com.