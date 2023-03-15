The Wes Buck Show – WSOPM Champ Spencer Hyde, MMPS Invitational Winner John Montecalvo – Mar. 15, 2023

Drag racing’s No. 1 talk show returns for a candid conversation with World Series of Pro Mod 2023 champion Spencer Hyde and Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational winner John Montecalvo.
Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...
The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...
Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...
Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...