‘The Wes Buck Show’ to Broadcast Live From PRI Paddock & Podcast Studio at Industry’s Top Trade Event

More than 1,000 of the world’s premier motorsports companies, brands, race sanctioning bodies and manufacturers will showcase their newest products and technology when the motorsports industry gathers in Indianapolis at the 35th annual PRI Show Dec. 7-9, 2023.

Taking place at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, the motorsports industry’s annual trade gathering is a must-attend event for businesses and professionals from across the automotive racing spectrum.

“The motorsports industry is constantly evolving, and the PRI Show supports that growth through cutting-edge activations,” said PRI General Manager Jim Liaw. “The 2023 Show will take a holistic approach to industry support with programs that address the needs of entry-level racers all the way through to experienced professionals.”

The PRI Show continues to evolve to meet the needs of members by curating a mix of programs that reflect the latest industry trends combined with annual traditions and popular events.

New for the 2023 Show:

PRI Esports Arena Powered by SRO

PRI is embracing and showcasing sim racing/Esports beyond individual exhibitors for the first time through activations with several sim racing equipment makers and e-racing series, including SRO/GT America, Screenworks, Williams F1 Esports, Podium 1 Racing, SimGear Motion Simulators, Asetek SimSports, Advanced SimRacing and Extreme SimRacing.

PRI Ekarting Classic presented by Top Kart USA

PRI is creating a karting track inside Lucas Oil Stadium in partnership with Top Kart USA that will feature all-star racing on Thursday with pros from various racing disciplines, “fastest lap” contests for media on Friday, and racing for regional youth organizations on Saturday.

Other features of the 2023 Show include:

Grand Opening Breakfast featuring Indy 500 champ Tony Kanaan and hosted by Ralph Sheheen kicks off the 2023 Show.

PRI Paddock & Podcast Studio – located at the Capital Cube entrance, the area features the iconic PRI hanging car and ground level display racing machine and a podcast studio to host industry podcasters filming and broadcasting, including Drag Illustrated, V8 Speed Shop, Women Take the Wheel and many others. For the full schedule, visit – located at the Capital Cube entrance, the area features the iconic PRI hanging car and ground level display racing machine and a podcast studio to host industry podcasters filming and broadcasting, including Drag Illustrated, V8 Speed Shop, Women Take the Wheel and many others. For the full schedule, visit PRI Paddock & Podcast Studio – 2023 Performance Racing Industry (mapyourshow.com)

EV & ATL Racing – the EV performance zone will evolve to incorporate cutting-edge technology related to alternative forms of racing propulsion and renewable fuels. The area will feature activations from Indy Autonomous Challenge, Electric Drag Racing Association, Burromax, Omni Powertrain Technologies and eFlexFuel, among others and feature display vehicles.

PRI Happy Hour & Ekarting Classic All-Star Finale – Thursday’s Happy Hour will feature the final pro race of the Ekarting event.

PRI Education – Education sessions have been curated for the Show under three tracks: Business, Technical and EV & ATL Racing. All sessions can be found online at – Education sessions have been curated for the Show under three tracks: Business, Technical and EV & ATL Racing. All sessions can be found online at Find Sessions – 2023 Performance Racing Industry (mapyourshow.com).

Featured Products Showcase – Relocated this year to the ICC Capitol Connector, the Featured Products Showcase highlights the newest and most popular motorsports products.

T. O.P.S. HQ – Formerly the TOPS Workroom & Lounge, this area will feature such programming as Road Course Racing Industry Roundtable, Sprint Car Roundtable, Race Tire Update, Updates in Timing & Scoring Technology.

Additional features – Network receptions, Machinery Row, Trailer Exhibits, and more.

“This year’s Show programming will be dynamic and bring a high energy level to the Show,” said Karin Davidson, PRI Trade Show Director. “The additional content will also add more value to the time our members spend in Indianapolis.”

The 2023 PRI Show will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors and 3,600 booths showcasing the latest products, services, machinery, simulation and testing technologies, and trailers for the racing industry in a single location. PRI encompasses all forms of motorsports and attracts attendees from all 50 states and all over the world, including professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers and media. To register, visit PRI2023.com/Attend.