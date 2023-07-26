The Wes Buck Show: Steve Torrence Talks Seattle Win

Some big thing happening the the Drag Racing world. Steve Torrence swings by to hang with the gang amidst the Western Swing. Drag Racing’s No. 1 talk show returns to break down all the latest news and hottest topics in the sport of drag racing. Each week on the Wes Buck Show the Drag Illustrated staff, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter, talk all things drag racing and more. Drop in and join the conversation.
