The Wes Buck Show: Matt Plotkin Talks New NHRA Factory X Division, Pro Mod, No Prep & More

NHRA Tech Official & No Prep promoter Matt Plotkin joins the gang to talk parity in Pro Mod, debate the most competitive eliminators in drag racing, riff on the potential of the new Factory X category, discuss No Prep Kings performance parity and much, much more.

Each week on the Wes Buck Show the Drag Illustrated staff, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter, talk all things drag racing and more. Drop in and join the conversation.