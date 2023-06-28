The Wes Buck Show: Leah Pruett’s Epic Norwalk Win, the Bader Family Promise, Blake Alexander’s Big Emotion & More

The gang gets together to break down the action from the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, including Leah Pruett’s epic win, Blake Alexander’s emotional victory in Funny Car, No Prep Kings’ in Bowling Green and much, much more.
