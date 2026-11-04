The Wes Buck Show | Ep. 445 | THE CHAMP IS HERE….. JUSTIN BOND!!

THE WES BUCK SHOW – EPISODE 445

“BIG MOUTH. BIG HORSEPOWER. BIG DAMN CHAMPION.”

HE TALKS SHIT. HE BACKS IT UP. AND NOW HE’S GOT A CHAMPIONSHIP TO PROVE IT.

This week on The Wes Buck Show, we’ve got NHRA Pro Mod World Champion JUSTIN BOND joining the party!

And buddy, THIS DUDE IS A RIOT.

Justin is loud, mouthy, and has absolutely no problem telling you exactly what he thinks.

But here’s the thing…

THE SON OF A BITCH CAN DRIVE.

Love him or hate him, one thing’s for damn sure. JUSTIN BOND IS A WINNER.

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We’re talking about the championship, the season, what it takes to reach the top of NHRA Pro Mod, and what the hell he’s got planned next.

PLUS, we’re diving into the latest news, hot topics, and general insanity across the drag racing world.

BIG PERSONALITIES. BIG OPINIONS. BIG HORSEPOWER.

And absolutely ZERO chance this thing stays on the rails.

LET’S GOOOOOO!

Each week on The Wes Buck Show, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines from across the drag racing world.

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#dragracing #TheWesBuckShow #JustinBond #NHRA #ProMod #WorldChampion #DragIllustrated #WBS #RacersClub

This story was originally published on November 4, 2026.