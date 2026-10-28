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The Wes Buck Show

The Wes Buck Show | Ep. 444 | Brandon Doller & Mario Boesch!!!

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THE WES BUCK SHOW – EPISODE 444

“STREET CAR INSANITY, SPORTSMAN DRAMA & WHO’S REALLY FAST?”

6.61 AT 215 MPH. LEAF SPRINGS. FULL INTERIOR. AND A TOP DRAGSTER DEBATE THAT’S GOT EVERYBODY FIRED UP.

This week on The Wes Buck Show, we’ve got one guy redefining what a street car can do and another who’s got the sportsman racing world in an uproar.

First up, Brandon Doller from Lowdoller Motorsports.

This dude just went 6.61 at 215.83 MPH in his 1970 Chevy Nova, setting a new Street Car Takeover class record.

STEEL BODY. FULL INTERIOR. LEAF SPRINGS.

And he drove the damn thing over 2,400 miles through snow earlier this year!

SIX SIXTY-ONE. IN A STREET CAR. ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!

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Then we’ve got Mario Boesch, NHRA Top Dragster and Top Sportsman racer, who’s been stirring the pot about who’s fast enough to compete in Top Dragster.

AND BUDDY, THE COMMENT SECTION IS COOKING.

Does faster mean better? Should slower cars get pushed out? We’re putting Mario on the hot seat to find out!

A SIX-SECOND STREET CAR. A SPORTSMAN CIVIL WAR. AND ABSOLUTELY NO ADULT SUPERVISION.

LET’S GOOOOOO!

Each week on The Wes Buck Show, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines from across the drag racing world.

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#dragracing #TheWesBuckShow #BrandonDoller #LowdollerMotorsports #MarioBoesch #StreetCarTakeover #TopDragster #NHRA #DragIllustrated #WBS

This story was originally published on October 28, 2026. Drag Illustrated

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