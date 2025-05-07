Connect with us

The Wes Buck Show

The Wes Buck Show | Ep. 384 | Donald Long – THE DUCK, CALLS, & CHAOS EDITION

Published

THE WES BUCK SHOW – EPISODE 384
“THE DUCK, CALLS, & CHAOS EDITION”

IF YOU’VE GOT THIN SKIN OR A FAVORITE RACER YOU’RE TRYNA PROTECT… YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT.

This week on The Wes Buck Show, we’ve got Donald “Duck” Long in the house, and you ALREADY KNOW it’s about to get loud, unfiltered, and maybe even a little personal.

Promoter, instigator, radial racing ringleader, Duck’s the guy who invented the “say it with your chest” attitude in drag racing. He’s callin’ people out, droppin’ truth bombs, and tellin’ it EXACTLY like it is. Love him or hate him, he’s one of one, and when he talks, the sport listens… whether it wants to or not.

He’s soundin’ off on what’s right, what’s wrong, who’s slow, and who’s soft, and you already know it’s gonna be absolute chaos in the comments.

And don’t be surprised if a few surprise guests drop in along the way… this episode’s got “rowdy” written all over it.

Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter are throwin’ the mic wide open and lettin’ it rip, just the way we like it.

DON’T MISS IT! LET’S GOOOOO!

Each week on The Wes Buck Show, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines from a packed weekend of drag racing.

This story was originally published on May 6, 2025.

