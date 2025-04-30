The Wes Buck Show | Ep. 383 | J.R. Gry, Matt Smith, Ryan and Noah Olah

THE WES BUCK SHOW – EPISODE 383

“THE WIDE OPEN & WILD EDITION”

CANCEL YOUR MEETINGS, GRAB A COLD ONE, AND BUCKLE THE HELL UP—BECAUSE THIS WEEK’S SHOW IS HITTIN’ HARDER THAN A HOLESHOT AT ZMAX!

We’ve got winners, wild rides, and a little bit of air time (literally) on this week’s episode of The Wes Buck Show, and it’s one for the books.

First up, J.R. Gray is stoppin’ by after throwin’ down an absolute statement win in NHRA Pro Mod at the Four-Wide Nationals at ZMAX Dragway. The man showed up to Charlotte and left with the W. We’re talkin’ all about how he pulled it off and what’s next for one of the baddest dudes in the class.

Then we’ve got Matt Smith, a multi-time champ and one of the most dominant forces in Pro Stock Motorcycle, who just added another win to the trophy case. The guy’s a beast, and you already know he’s gonna bring the fire when he jumps on the mic.

And just when you think it couldn’t get crazier, we’re goin’ from dragstrips to the open water.

Ryan Olah and his brother Noah Olah are joinin’ us after their shootout boat wreck at Lake Havasu went viral. We’re talkin’ full-blown airborne, a boat that launched like a Funny Car, and somehow they walked away. We’ll hear the whole story from the two of the crew guys that make it all happen on that Freedom One rocket.

Fast cars, fast bikes, and flying boats.

Only on The Wes Buck Show.

Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter are bringin’ the chaos, the conversation, and a little bit of nonsense—just how we like it.

DON’T MISS IT! LET’S GOOOOO!

⸻

Each week on The Wes Buck Show, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines from a packed weekend of drag racing.

This story was originally published on April 30, 2025.