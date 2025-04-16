Connect with us

The Wes Buck Show

The Wes Buck Show | Ep. 381 | Randy Couture, Shawn Ellington, & Keith Haney!!

Published

THE WES BUCK SHOW – EPISODE 381
“THE FIGHT CLUB EDITION”

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, BOYS AND GIRLS, DRAG RACING FANS OF ALL AGES… WELCOME TO THE FIGHT CLUB EDITION OF THE WES BUCK SHOW—AND THIS ONE’S A CERTIFIED SLUGFEST!

We’re comin’ in HOT this week with Murder Nova himself, Shawn Ellington, fresh off a big-time WIN in the Midwest Drag Racing Series over the weekend! The man was on a mission, and we’re breakin’ it all down with him.

Taggin’ in alongside is none other than Keith Haney. Car owner, series boss, and all-around big dog behind the Midwest Drag Racing Series. We’re talkin’ behind-the-scenes, what’s next, and how this whole Murder Nova deal came together. It’s a Midwest takeover, folks.

But wait… it gets even wilder.

We’ve got a freakin’ LEGEND joinin’ us, Randy Couture is steppin’ into the drag racing octagon! UFC Hall of Famer. Actor. Commentator. Veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces. You name it, he’s done it. Now? He’s goin’ Pro Mod racing in the NHRA with SCAG Power Equipment as his sponsor, and YES, it’s as badass as it sounds.

This week’s show is straight-up STACKED.
Fast cars, fight legends, powerhouse personalities, and all the chaos you’ve come to expect.

Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter are firin’ on all cylinders, breakin’ it all down, stirrin’ the pot, and bringin’ that same unfiltered energy that’s made this the most talked-about show in the sport.

DON’T MISS IT! LET’S GOOOOO!

Each week on The Wes Buck Show, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines from a packed weekend of drag racing.

This story was originally published on April 16, 2025.

