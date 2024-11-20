Connect with us

The Wes Buck Show | Ep. 368 | Antron Brown, Lyle Barnett, Doug Cook, Brett LaSala, Tom Bailey!!!

This week on The Wes Buck Show—we’re coming in hot with a stacked lineup! First up, we’ve got Antron Brown, NHRA Top Fuel Champion and bona fide drag racing superstar. We’ll break down his incredible championship run and get his take on what it takes to stay at the top of the game.

Then, we’re recapping all the madness from last weekend’s 2.4 Hours of LeMullet! Joining us are some of the standout drivers from this absolutely bonkers event: Lyle Barnett, Brett LaSala, Tom Bailey, and Doug Cook. These guys tore it up on the track in hopped-up Crown Vics, and we’ll hear all about the behind-the-scenes chaos, celebrity vibes, and why this race is becoming one of the most talked-about spectacles in motorsports.

Plus, Doug Cook is also stepping up as a sponsor for the DI Winter Series Snowbird Nationals, so we’ll dive into the action-packed schedule for this must-see series.

It’s gonna be wall-to-wall racing stories, wild insights, and a whole lotta fun. Don’t miss this one—it’s a heater!

Each week on The Wes Buck Show, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines from a packed weekend of drag racing.

This story was originally published on November 20, 2024.

