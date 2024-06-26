Connect with us

The Wes Buck Show

The Wes Buck Show | Ep.348 | Aaron Stanfield drops in, Discussion on John Force & more

Published

The Wes Buck Show – Episode 348: Join us for an action-packed dive into the latest in drag racing! This week, we’re thrilled to welcome Aaron Stanfield, fresh off his first win of the season at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals in Pro Stock. We’ll also discuss John Force’s recent accident and its implications. Plus, we’ll bring you all the latest news and updates from the world of drag racing. Don’t miss this exciting episode filled with expert insights and in-depth coverage of the sport!

Each week on The Wes Buck Show, the Drag Illustrated team, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter, bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines from a packed weekend of drag racing.

This story was originally published on June 26, 2024.




News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

John Force Provides Update on Sidelined Robert Hight, Clarifies Retirement Comments

In a recent update, drag racing legend John Force addressed the situation surrounding Robert Hight’s absence from the races, as well as some confusion...

June 14, 2024

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.