The Wes Buck Show | Ep.348 | Aaron Stanfield drops in, Discussion on John Force & more

The Wes Buck Show – Episode 348: Join us for an action-packed dive into the latest in drag racing! This week, we’re thrilled to welcome Aaron Stanfield, fresh off his first win of the season at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals in Pro Stock. We’ll also discuss John Force’s recent accident and its implications. Plus, we’ll bring you all the latest news and updates from the world of drag racing. Don’t miss this exciting episode filled with expert insights and in-depth coverage of the sport!

Each week on The Wes Buck Show, the Drag Illustrated team, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter, bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines from a packed weekend of drag racing.

This story was originally published on June 26, 2024.

