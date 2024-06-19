The Wes Buck Show | Ep. 347 | Sick Week’s Tom Bailey & PDRA Winners Kurt and Ethan Steding!

This week on The Wes Buck Show, we check in with the dynamic father-son duo of Kurt and Ethan Steding, who just clinched a victory at the PDRA North South Nationals at Maryland International Raceway! Plus, don’t miss out as drag-and-drive legend Tom Bailey drops by to spill all the details from Sick Summer 2024.

Each week on The Wes Buck Show, the Drag Illustrated team, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter, bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines from a packed weekend of drag racing.

This story was originally published on June 19, 2024.

