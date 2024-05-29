The Wes Buck Show | Ep.345 | NPK Packing the stands, PDRA, and More!!!

This week on The Wes Buck Show, we delve into the world of drag racing in all its thrilling forms. With Memorial Day behind us, the summer season is just kicking off, and we have a lot to discuss. Last weekend, we witnessed a packed house at Flying H for the No Prep Kings race and wrapped up another exciting PDRA event. Join us as we reflect on these highlights and look forward to the upcoming months filled with high-octane races and unforgettable moments on the track. Don’t miss our in-depth coverage and expert insights on the drag racing scene!

Each week on The Wes Buck Show, the Drag Illustrated team, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter, bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines from a packed weekend of drag racing.

This story was originally published on May 29, 2024.

