The Wes Buck Show – Ep. 326: Tyler Crossnoe gives us the tea on VMP’s new race, PDRA & more!

PDRA and VMP’s own Tyler Crossnoe joins the guys today. Tyler is going to give us a sneak peek into a new race they are doing with an out-of-the-box format never done in drag racing. He also discusses the upcoming schedule at VMP and PDRA along with other topics that are buzzing in the drag racing world.

This week on The Wes Buck Show, the Drag Illustrated team, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and special guest Tyler Crossnoe bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines in drag racing.

Don’t miss out on the action and conversation – hit SUBSCRIBE for the latest in drag racing: / @dragillustrated

Grab your MERCH here: https://dragillustrated.store

Stay connected with The Wes Buck Show: @thewesbuckshow @dragillustrated

RACERSCLUB MERCH: http://www.racers.club

Want to sponsor the show? Contact us: [email protected]⁠

#dragracing⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#wesbuck⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#dragillustrated⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#NHRA⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#PDRA⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#NoPrep⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#Streetoutlaws⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#NoPrepKings⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#Promod⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#MWDRS⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#topfuel⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#funnycar⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#prostock⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#radialracing⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#NPK⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#WDRA⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#dragrace⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#DI⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#WBS⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#WesBuckShow⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#WSOPM⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#WorldSeriesOfProMod⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#Brandenton⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#MMPS⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#FloRacing⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#FloDragRacing⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#Stroud⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#RedLineOil⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#RacersClub⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#SPR⁠ Episode 326