The Wes Buck Show – Ep. 325: Doug Kalitta’s Walk-Off, Pro Stock’s Mount Rushmore, No Prep Kings in Dallas & More!

Following an action-packed weekend at the NHRA Finals in Pomona, the World Street Nationals in Orlando, and the No Prep Kings in Dallas, The Wes Buck Show crew is all set to delve into the biggest happenings and storylines. Join us as we break down Doug Kalitta’s standout performance at the NHRA Finals, debate the greatest in Pro Stock history, and share our take on all the major moments from the weekend’s races.This week on The Wes Buck Show, the Drag Illustrated team, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and special guest Kayla Zadel, bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines from a packed weekend of drag racing.Don’t miss out on the action and conversation – hit SUBSCRIBE for the latest in drag racing: https://www.youtube.com/@dragillustrated

Grab your MERCH here: https://dragillustrated.store

Stay connected with The Wes Buck Show:

@thewesbuckshow @dragillustrated

RACERSCLUB MERCH: http://www.racers.clubWant to sponsor the show? Contact us: [email protected]#dragracing #wesbuck #dragillustrated #NHRA #PDRA #NoPrep #Streetoutlaws #NoPrepKings #Promod #MWDRS #topfuel #funnycar #prostock #radialracing #NPK #WDRA #dragrace #DI #WBS #WesBuckShow #WSOPM #WorldSeriesOfProMod #Brandenton #MMPS #FloRacing #FloDragRacing #Stroud #RedLineOil #RacersClub #racers.club #NHRAFinals #ProStock #NoPrepKingsDallas #WorldStreetNationals #Episode325