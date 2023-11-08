Connect with us

The Wes Buck Show

The Wes Buck Show – Ep. 324: Mike “The Hitman” Hill, Elon Werner & more!!

Published

This week, Mike “The Hitman” Hill talks N/T Year-End Finale and the state of the NT scene. Elon Werner discusses the growth of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza and what to look for in the upcoming year. We also get everyones thoughts on the truck ride an individual took on a pass from JJ Da Boss. Sell out crowds at the World Cup Finals for Jason Miller’s Import vs. Domestic & more!

Each week on the Wes Buck Show the Drag Illustrated staff, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter, talk all things drag racing.

