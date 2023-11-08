The Wes Buck Show – Ep. 324: Mike “The Hitman” Hill, Elon Werner & more!!

This week, Mike “The Hitman” Hill talks N/T Year-End Finale and the state of the NT scene. Elon Werner discusses the growth of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza and what to look for in the upcoming year. We also get everyones thoughts on the truck ride an individual took on a pass from JJ Da Boss. Sell out crowds at the World Cup Finals for Jason Miller’s Import vs. Domestic & more!

Each week on the Wes Buck Show the Drag Illustrated staff, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter, talk all things drag racing.

Join THE drag racing conversation by hitting that SUBSCRIBE button: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@dragillustrated⁠

MERCH: ⁠https://dragillustrated.store⁠

Explore more of The Wes Buck Show: @thewesbuckshow @dragillustrated

RACERSCLUB MERCH: ⁠http://www.racers.club⁠

SPONSOR THE SHOW: [email protected]

#dragracing⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#wesbuck⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#dragillustrated⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#NHRA⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#PDRA⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#NoPrep⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#Streetoutlaws⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#NoPrepKings⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#Promod⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#MWDRS⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#topfuel⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#funnycar⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#prostock⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#radialracing⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#NPK⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#WDRA⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#dragrace⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#DI⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#WBS⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#WesBuckShow⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#WSOPM⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#WorldSeriesOfProMod⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#Brandenton⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#MMPS⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#FloRacing⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#FloDragRacing⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#Stroud⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#RedLineOil⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#RacersClub⁠⁠ #racers.club⁠ #BracketBonanza #Hitmanproductions #sgmp Episode 324