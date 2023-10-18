The Wes Buck Show: Everything is Bigger in Texas! Championship Predictions

You’ve heard the saying but Texas Motorplex lays credence to the term with one barn burner of a show, a show that lasted 10 days! Also in this episode, do we need the racers to be bigger stars, do we need bigger purses, bigger personalities, what’s the answer? PDRA World Finals nears and champions will be crowned. As well as the end of the NHRA season, who’s your picks?

Each week on the Wes Buck Show the Drag Illustrated staff, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter, talk all things drag racing and more. Drop in and join the conversation. ⁠

