FloRacing’s Courtney Enders joins the guys as co-host this week to talk drag racing media, the NHRA All-Star Pro Stock Callout at Route 66 Raceway and what’s going on inside the Elite Motorsports camp.

Drag racing’s No. 1 talk show breaks down all the latest news and hottest topics in the sport. Each week on the Wes Buck Show the Drag Illustrated staff – Wes Buck, Murder T, and Mike Carpenter – talk all things drag racing and more. Drop in and join the conversation!