The Wes Buck Show

The Wes Buck Show – Ep. 26: NHRA Pro Mod Start, Promoters & Tracks Efforts During COVID

By  | 

Wes discusses the highly-anticipated rescheduled start of the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series as well as the NHRA’s second-trip to Indy in as many weeks. He also highlights efforts made by racers, fans, tracks and promoters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

comments

ADVERTISEMENT


Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *