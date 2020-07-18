The Wes Buck Show – Ep. 26: NHRA Pro Mod Start, Promoters & Tracks Efforts During COVID

Wes discusses the highly-anticipated rescheduled start of the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series as well as the NHRA’s second-trip to Indy in as many weeks. He also highlights efforts made by racers, fans, tracks and promoters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
