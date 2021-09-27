The Wes Buck Show with Pat Musi, Alex Taylor, Chip King & More!

The Wes Buck Show returns Wednesday, September 29, at 2 p.m CT / 3 p.m. ET. Drag racing’s number-one talk show breaks down and reacts to all the latest news and hottest topics the sport has to offer. Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s topics and guests.

2 p.m. CT: Recapping a great week of drag racing, including but not limited to the NHRA in St. Louis, Street Car Takeover in Atlanta, the NMCA World Finals in Indy and much, much more.

ADVERTISEMENT



2:30 p.m. CT: NMCA Xtreme Pro Mod world champion Chip King talks about his championship season and the season-ending event in Indy.

3:00 p.m. CT: Rocky Mountain Race Week winner Alex Taylor dishes on her big win and string of career-best performances behind the wheel of her family’s new-but-wildly-popular ’55 Chevy.

3:30 p.m. CT: Legendary drag racer and engine builder Pat Musi reacts to his daughter’s comeback victory at this past weekend’s STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings event in Tucson, Arizona.

4:00 p.m. CT: Drag Illustrated After Hours kicks off with unfiltered commentary and reaction to the day’s show and other industry happenings with unannounced special guest appearances.

For the latest episodes of The Wes Buck Show, subscribe on YouTube or via your podcast platform of choice.

Comments