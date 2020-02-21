The Wes Buck Show – Ep. 2 – NHRA Season Preview, Steve Torrence, Pro Stock’s Health & Wellness

Wes takes a look at the NHRA and how the season has gotten off to an interesting start with a very disappointing showing from Top Fuel competitors at 2020 Winternationals. He also discusses the oddity of the Steve Torrence boycott, the health and wellness of the sport and how NHRA Pro Stock is inarguably the most stable category in professional drag racing right now.

#TheWesBuckShow

Subscribe to The Wes Buck Show channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbRE…

Wes Buck, Founder and Editorial Director of the world’s leading drag racing media outlet, explores all things drag racing with a little bit of pop culture flare and humor from the perspective of a legit “car guy”, racer, event promoter and industry insider. The program discusses the latest news in drag racing and the automotive industry, with Buck delivering candid thoughts in his patent over-the-top, enthusiastic style. The Wes Buck Show features interviews with the biggest names in drag racing, storytelling bits, travel happenings, and more.

Comments