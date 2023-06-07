The Wes Buck Show: Drag Racing is NOT Dying, No Prep Kings Draft & More

The boys tackle the argument that drag racing is on the decline, the impact of and interest around No Prep Kings new team format and the results of the draft, explore the possibility that some of drag racing’s tracks are just too big and much, much more.
