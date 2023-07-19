The Wes Buck Show: Clay Millican, Courtney Enders Share Mile-High Memories

NHRA Top Fuel winner at Bandimere Speedway, Clay Millican, reflects on winning the last NHRA race on Thunder Mountain. Also, Courtney Enders, Nate Van Wagnen, and Kayla Zadel take a look forward at the upcoming PDRA Pro Stars event at VMP. How cool is it that Rickie Smith is going to make a hit in Scott Palmers Top Fuel dragster? Tune in to find out!

