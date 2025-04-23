Connect with us

The Wes Buck Show

The WBS | Ep.382 | Justin Swanstrom, Scott Lang, Lee White, & Mike Janis Jr.

Published

The Wes Buck Show | Ep.382 | Justin Swanstrom, Scott Lang, Lee White, & Mike Janis Jr.

YOU’VE GOT HEADPHONES IN, TURN ‘EM DOWN—BECAUSE THIS ONE’S GONNA BE LOUDER THAN A PROMOD ON THE TWO-STEP!

We’re stackin’ the deck this week on The Wes Buck Show, and it’s all killers, no fillers from top to bottom.

Scott Lang is comin’ in HOT—one of the most talked-about Pro Mod racers in the game right now. The guy is rollin’, and we’re breakin’ down what’s behind the momentum.

Taggin’ in with him is the man behind the magic—tuning wizard Lee White. He’s the guy you call when you wanna go fast and not burn the thing to the ground. We’re talkin’ strategy, setups, and why good tuners are worth their weight in titanium.

Then we’ve got Mike Janis Jr., who’s jumpin’ on to talk all things Pro Mod. Legacy racer, one of the sharpest minds in the class, and never afraid to say what needs sayin’. You want insight? He’s bringin’ it.

And closing out the show—Lil Country himself, Justin Swanstrom, is stoppin’ by! He’s got more cars than most people have spark plugs, and he’s racin’ anything and everything—small tire, big tire, prep, no prep, you name it. Always busy, always outspoken, and never afraid to shake things up. When Swanstrom shows up, sparks fly.

This one’s a full send from start to finish.

Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter are lockin’ in and bringin’ that signature no-filter, full-throttle flavor that’s made this the most talked-about show in drag racing.

DON’T MISS IT! LET’S GOOOOO!

Each week on The Wes Buck Show, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter bring their unique insights and analysis to the most electrifying moments and storylines from a packed weekend of drag racing.

This story was originally published on April 23, 2025.

