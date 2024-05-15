The WBS | Ep. 343 | With Co-Host Nate Prater. Special Guests Brian Bohlander & Collin Thomas!!

The Wes Buck Show | Ep. 343 | Join us this week on The Wes Buck Show, where we are thrilled to have Nate Prater, the renowned promoter behind the Street Car Braggin’ Rights, co-hosting the episode. Nate will bring his unique insights and dynamic energy to the show, setting the stage for an exciting discussion. We’ll also be joined by special guests Brian Bohlander from Peak Performance, sponsor of this weekends NHRA Route 66 race and racing enthusiast/builder Collin Thomas. Together, we’ll dive into the latest happenings around the sport and much more. Tune in for an episode packed with expert opinions, behind-the-scenes stories, and a deep dive into the world of drag racing. Don’t miss it!

This story was originally published on May 15, 2024.

