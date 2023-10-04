The WBS: Ep. 318 – Jay Cox Tells All, Plus Anderson vs Enders & DI 30 Under 30

The Wes Buck Show – PDRA Pro Nitrous heavy hitter Jay Cox discusses his decision to take a step back from driving at the close of the 2023 season, his plans to continue tuning, his relationship with his dad and much more in this wide-ranging interview.

Drag Racing’s No. 1 talk show returns to break down all the latest news and hottest topics in the sport of drag racing.

Each week on the Wes Buck Show the Drag Illustrated staff, Wes Buck, JT “Murder T” Hudson, and Mike Carpenter, talk all things drag racing and more. Drop in and join the conversation.

